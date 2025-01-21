Rashmika Mandanna exudes royalty in first look posters from 'Chhaava'

The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava shared the first look poster of the actress Rashmika Mandanna who is set to play the role of Maharani Yesubai in the film.

Vicky Kaushal's period drama Chhaava is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. After announcing the release date of the film a few days ago, the makers have now unveiled the first look of the Geetha Govindam actress through Instagram.

In heavy jewellery and a red saree, Rashmika looks royal in the poster. She will be playing the role of Maharani Yesubai in the film. The movie is set to release in theatres on February 14.

Maharani Yesubai was the wife of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. She was referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

In the series of photos, the actress showcased different expressions. In the primary photo, Rashmika is seen smiling while in another she seems angry and heartbroken.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Maddock Films announced the trailer release date of the film.