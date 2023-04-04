Rashmika Mandanna confirms new film 'Rainbow'

The actor shared a heartwarming message with pictures from the set on Instagram

By ANI Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:33 AM

Rashmika Mandanna is set to star in Tamil-Telugu movie titled Rainbow by S.R Prabhu's production house Dream Warrior Pictures, the actor confirmed on Instagram.

The Mission Majnu star posted a heartwarming message with pictures from the set to disclose details about the project.

The actress wrote "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch.. This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one..."

Samantha Prabhu extended her wishes to Rashmika in the comments.

Dev Mohan who has worked with Samantha in Shaakuntalam is going to play the male lead in the movie. The music score will be provided by Justin Prabhakaran. Written and directed by Shantharuban, Rainbow is an emotional journey that Rashmika wishes to bring to life on screen.

Rashmika is also in the headlines for recently performing the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at NMACC Gala with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

She also performed at IPL 2023's grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium where B-town celebs like Arijit Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia also entertained the audience with their amazing performances.