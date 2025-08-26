  • search in Khaleej Times
Rapper Lil Nas X charged after naked stroll on LA street

He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 12:37 PM

Rapper Lil Nas X was charged on Monday with four felonies after allegedly charging at police who went to pick him up during a naked stroll through Los Angeles last week.

The Old Town Road artist was arrested after stripping off on a major thoroughfare in the city.

Video that emerged last week initially showed the hitmaker wearing cowboy boots and underwear as he strutted through the Studio City area.

But new footage obtained by entertainment outlet TMZ showed the performer whose real name is Montero Hill completely in the buff.

That tallies with what police told AFP last week, when a spokesman said: "There was a nude man walking in the street."

"Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers. He was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer."

Hill appeared in court Monday to plead not guilty to three felony counts of battery against a police officer and a single count of resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $75,000 (Dh275,437) and he was ordered to return to court on September 15.

Last week's footage sparked an Internet storm as web users flocked to watch the flamboyant performer flirting with the camera.

"Don't be late to the party tonight," he told a passerby. It was not clear which party he was talking about, or when "tonight" might be in footage filmed just before dawn.

At one point he asked the person filming who was apparently sitting in a car to hand over the phone so he could throw it away.

"I wanna throw it far away so you never see it again. I don't like phones."

"Didn't I tell you to put the phone down? Uh-oh, somebody's gonna have to pay for that," he said as he theatrically wagged his finger.