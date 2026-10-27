Rapper Jay-Z set to perform at NFL Super Bowl halftime show

The hip-hop mogul's entertainment company has produced the star-packed show annually since 2020, but he has yet to perform at the event

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 11:47 AM
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Rapper Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl LXI halftime show this February in Los Angeles, the National Football League has announced.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company has produced the star-packed Super Bowl halftime show each year since 2020, selecting the headliners, but the hip-hop mogul has not previously performed himself at the event.

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"When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a joint statement.

"I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."

The announcement did not specify whether Jay-Z would be the sole headliner.

It came after Jay-Z—who is married to pop megastar Beyonce—performed two shows last weekend at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, which will serve as the venue for the Super Bowl on February 14.

Those gigs served as the culmination for a year-long tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt.

"From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey," said Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

"Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

In an indication of the level of star power Jay-Z could potentially bring with him to the halftime spectacular, he was joined on-stage in Los Angeles by John Legend, DJ Khaled, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.

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