Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather passes away at 96 on Diwali

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's maternal grandfather died on Diwali at the age of 96.

Ram Hingorani breathed his last on November 8, with Singh's cousin, Saumya Hingorani Thackeray, sharing the news of his demise.

"96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned My Dadu (grandfather) Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time—the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja," Saumya wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you for being the best Dadu in the world. Thank you for giving us everything. Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again," she added.

Saumya also shared several adorable moments she and her family members had spent with him. She also uploaded an old photograph of Ranveer with his grandfather.

In 2023, during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer shared a couple of pictures and videos clips with his grandfather. In one of the pics, Ranveer's grandfather was seen posing with him dressed in a 'Team Rocky' T-shirt. He also danced with his nana to his song Jhumka Gira Re.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been busy with the shoot of Pralay.

Directed by Jai Mehta, the movie is positioned as an ambitious survival drama set in a near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic and a subsequent zombie outbreak. The film marks a major new project for Ranveer following the Dhurandhar duology.

The film is jointly backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, and Singh's Maa Kasam Films. Kalyani Priyadarshan has joined Ranveer in a pivotal role, marking her Bollywood debut.