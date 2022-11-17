Bollywood: Ranveer Singh wraps shooting for 'Cirkus'

Khan is one of the most respected figures in South-Asian fashion with a career spanning over four decades
The shooting for Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus has come to an end.
On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, which is helmed by none other than Rohit Shetty.
Ranveer also dropped a happy picture from the sets. In the image, he is seen sharing a laugh with Rohit and co-star Varun Sharma.
The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.
Ranveer will be seen playing a double role for the first time in his career in Cirkus.
Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee are also a part of Cirkus, which is set to hit theatres on December 23.
Khan is one of the most respected figures in South-Asian fashion with a career spanning over four decades
Other celebrities from Lollywood will be playing key characters
CT brings you a list of top spots to watch the upcoming football matches
The actress shared an Instagram post wishing her daughter on her 11th birthday
Jay-Z and her now hold the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations
Krishna, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Tuesday
He visited Deepika's office with flowers and chocolates
The iconic singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just this month, has also founded a number of charities like the Dollywood Foundation