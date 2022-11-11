Ranveer Singh to conduct first acting masterclass at Marrakesh International Film Festival

The actress shared an artsy video of herself to mark 15 years in Bollywood
Actor Ranveer Singh, who has had more than a decade-long successful acting career in Bollywood, is set to be honoured at the Marrakesh International Film Festival.
At the festival, the Gully Boy star will be presented with the Etoile d'Or award and will also conduct his first acting masterclass in presence of cinematic giants like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton.
Ranveer's films including Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and Padmaavat will be screened at the Marrakesh International Film Festival. It will be attended by icons like Paolo Sorrentino, James Gray, Cotillard, Suzanne Bier, Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Justin Kurzel, Essie Davis, Nadine Labaki, Laila Marrakchi, Tahar Rahim and Farida Benlyazid among others.
With the Etoile d'Or win, Ranveer will become one of the youngest actors to have ever received this award at Marrakesh along with Hollywood icon Leonardo Di Caprio.
Talking about Ranveer's movies, he will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film Cirkus opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.
The film marks Ranveer's first double role of his career and is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.
Apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in his kitty.
