Ranveer Singh begins filming zombie survival thriller 'Pralay' in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh has begun filming his next project, Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller set in a near-future Mumbai.

Principal photography for the film began on August 16, 2026, across live locations in and around Mumbai.

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay follows a survival story set against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic and subsequent zombie outbreak that leaves Mumbai devastated.

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The film marks Singh's next major project following the Dhurandhar duology.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the start of filming on X, describing Pralay as Singh's "ambitious new survival spectacle".

Adarsh wrote: "After blockbuster Dhurandhar duology, Ranveer Singh's next is Pralay. Shooting begins today... Ranveer Singh's ambitious new survival spectacle, Pralay, goes on floors today."

Mehta previously co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with Hansal Mehta and directed the series Lootere.

Pralay is jointly backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, and Singh's Maa Kasam Films.

Kalyani Priyadarshan will star alongside Singh in a pivotal role. The film will mark her Bollywood debut.