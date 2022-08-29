Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot row: Bollywood actor records statement with Mumbai police

The actor was part of a nude photoshoot for a magazine in July

Ranveer Singh (PTI Photo)

By ANI Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 1:42 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 2:43 PM

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, on Monday, recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police, over an FIR filed against him for the same.

The FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case was filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.

On Monday, the 'Padmaavat' actor got his statement recorded for 2 hours at Mumbai's Chembur Police station, where Ranveer reached today at 7.30am though he had been asked to come on August 30.

The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Ranveer's photo shoot images were posted online on July 21. In them, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe. As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.