Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards

By ANI Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 9:45 AM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 9:50 AM

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for his cricket drama 83 at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for Mimi.

Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the famous "black lady" trophy on Tuesday night.

Ranveer had earlier won the Best Actor award for his performance in 83 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2022.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was honoured for her performance in Mimi, which released in 2021.

In Mimi, Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Earlier in May 2022, Kriti won her career's first Best Actress award, at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vidya Balan, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi have also bagged trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards in different categories.