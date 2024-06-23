E-Paper

Ranveer Singh gushes over wife Deepika Padukone

The couple is expecting their first child

By ANI

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and his wife Deepika Padukone. (Photo by AFP)
Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh again has been gushing about his wife, Deepika Padukone, on social media.

The power couple are expecting their first child.


Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Singh expressed his admiration for his wife.

In the pictures, Padukone can be seen in her stunning look from the Kalki 2898 AD trailer launch.


The actor's post also featured the first picture of Padukone’s baby bump.

On Wednesday, Padukone dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery.

One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked. She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"

The couple announced the pregnancy in March; they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Padukone will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated to be released in cinemas on June 27.

Singh, on the other hand, will be seen in Don 3.

