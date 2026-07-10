Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar to hit Japanese cinema today

Jio Studios on Friday announced that Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar will release in Japanese cinemas today.

In a post on X, Jio Studios revealed the poster for the movie, with details written in Japanese.

"The roar that shook India... now echoes through Japan. Experience Dhurandhar in cinemas now only in Japan."

https://x.com/jiostudios/status/2075437358351372373?s=20

https://x.com/jiostudios/status/2072523155936367017?s=20

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar now embarks on its next chapter, bringing its larger-than-life cinematic experience to audiences in Japan.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film released in India on December 5, 2025, and has since emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema.

The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026 and further amplified the franchise's global success. With its massive box office performance, the series went on to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve this milestone.

With the phenomenal performance of both instalments, the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology has now surpassed the INR 3,000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.