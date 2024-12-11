Ranveer Singh celebrates 14 years in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh. Photo: AFP

Band Baaja Baaraat will always remain special for actor Ranveer Singh as the film marked his debut in Bollywood. It's been 14 years since the movie came out.

To celebrate, the actor shared a clip from the film on his Instagram Story and wrote, "14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat, when my dreams became a reality".

Singh made his Hindi film debut in 2010 and has long been known for his dynamic portrayal of the quintessential Delhi boy, a character he has perfected over the years. He starred opposite actor Anushka Sharma in the film.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, he played the role of Bittoo Sharma, a young and energetic Delhi boy with big dreams of starting his own wedding planning business.

This year, Singh was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's action-packed film Singham Again, which also starred his wife, Deepika Padukone .