Watch: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor shake a leg at Anshula Kapoor's reception

Actors and longtime friends Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh stirred up nostalgia with their high-energy reunion at the wedding reception of Arjun's sister, Anshula Kapoor.

The duo reunited on the dance floor for a spirited performance of their hit track 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', elevating the atmosphere.

Videos from the celebration have been making the rounds on social media, capturing Arjun and Ranveer joyfully recreating the infectious energy of the song that became a fan favourite following the release of Gunday.

The actors, known for their close friendship off-screen, appeared completely in their element as they danced at the lavish reception bash.

In another clip from the evening, Ranveer could be seen enthusiastically grooving to 'Hum Pyaar Karne Wale' from his blockbuster Dhurandhar.

The actor's infectious energy quickly drew more guests to the dance floor, adding to the celebratory mood of the evening.

For the reception, Ranveer looked dashing in an all-black ensemble featuring a bandhgala-style sherwani jacket with a high collar and front buttons. He paired it with a flowing black kurta and matching bottoms, creating a layered monochrome look. The actor accessorised his look with tinted sunglasses.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a rich wine embroidered kurta set, featuring sequins spread across the fabric. He paired it with matching bottoms in the same shade.

The videos were shared on the social media handle of DJ AJ, who was invited to perform at the reception party and curate the night's music lineup.

The clips also offered heartwarming glimpses of newlyweds Rohan and Anshula enjoying their special evening to the fullest. The couple was seen dancing their hearts out to the music, surrounded by friends and family members who joined in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Mumbai wedding reception turned into a star-studded evening, with several B-town celebrities arriving to bless the newlyweds and celebrate the special occasion.

The reception saw many well-known faces from the film industry, including Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. They shared the happy news with fans by posting pictures from the special moment.