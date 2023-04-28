Ranveer Singh joins Blake Lively, Florence Pugh at NYC event

The artist will belt out popular hits at an event on May 3
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was the only Indian actor to attend the grand opening of Tiffany & Co.'s Landmark store in New York City. The star-studded event was also graced by some of the globally renowned personalities like Anya Taylor Joy, Blake Lively, and Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Michael B Jordan as the 'Friend of the House.'
Ranveer is known for his fashion choices and love for diamonds, which made him the perfect fit the popular jewellery brand. His maximalist fashion choices has made him a pop culture icon, so loved for his energy that the actor often attends high-profile events across the world. He is among India's most valuable celebrities with a reported brand value of USD181.7 million, and has more than 47 brand associations.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he stars opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.
