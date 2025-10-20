  • search in Khaleej Times
Ranveer Singh on Bobby Deol's funky look:'Hum sudhar gaye, sir bigad gaye'

The star expressed his admiration for Deol's look as he gushed over how he was a huge fan of his since the 90s

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 3:08 PM

When it comes to captivating the audience, Ranveer Singh truly knows how to steal the spotlight. Whether it's on the big screen or at a live event, he consistently lights up the room with his electrifying presence, leaving fans with smiles.

On Sunday, he was seen attending an event alongside Bobby, Sreeleela, and director Atlee. Ranveer praised each and every one as he opened up about working in an ad video with Bobby, Atlee and Sreeleela.

However, it was his heartfelt praise for Bobby that truly stole the spotlight. Clearly, he was having a full-blown fan moment with 'Lord Bobby'.

He first lauded Bobby's effortless style, joking, "Bobby sir ko dekho. Hum sudhar gaye, Bobby sir bigad gaye! Itna lohe pel rahe hai ki sleeves ka naam-o-nishan nahin hai. Jahan dekho, wahan Bobby sir dole-shole dikh rahe hai! I love it, Bobby sir. I am all here for it."

He then stated, "What a great honour it is for me to be collaborating with him. I am a '90s baby and it's no secret that I have grown up on 90s Hindi movies. They are all my heroes. People say, 'Tu toh aisa sab ko bolta hai'. But that's fact. I have grown up on Hindi movies from the 90s. So, all the heroes from the Hindi movies of the 90s are my heroes. I have had the great privilege of working with so many of them like Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar. And now, I worked with Bobby sir whose first film I went to see in the theatre."

Recently, the much-awaited title track of Ranveer Singh's upcoming action thriller 'Dhurandhar' was unveiled.

The song is titled 'Jogi' and features the star cast of the film.

Originally titled 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi)', the song is sung by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur.

The track marks the Bollywood debut of the popular rapper-singer Hanumankind. Written by Babu Singh Maan, Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas, the song was also featured in the first look video of the film.

The lyrical video featured the complete cast of the film, which includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.

The track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi verses and cinematic grit, which perfectly resembles the action genre of the film.

The video highlights the supremacy of Ranveer Singh in action, followed by the brutal killings by Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.