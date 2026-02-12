What links threats to Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma and gunshots at Rohit Shetty's home?
The Mumbai Crime Branch suspect the threats to the Bollywood actors originated from a gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in jail
- PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 11:12 AM
- By:
- ANI
The Mumbai Crime Branch has confirmed a series of high-profile threats targeting Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Aayush Sharma with investigators suspecting links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The developments come amid an ongoing probe into the January 31, 2024, firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence.