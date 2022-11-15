Ranveer pays surprise visit to Deepika to mark wedding anniversary

He visited Deepika's office with flowers and chocolates

In this picture taken on July 29, 2022, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk the ramp for Mijwan Welfare Society and fashion show by designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

By ANI Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 3:03 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 3:07 PM

Ranveer Singh, who recently marked four years of his marriage with Deepika Padukone, gave major couple goals to fans by surprising his wife on their anniversary.

As Deepika was unable to celebrate their marriage anniversary on Monday due to professional commitments, Ranveer surprised his wife by visiting her office and presenting the star with flowers and chocolates.

Ranveer took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture of his visit. In it, Deepika was seen working with her team inside the office.

"When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen (sic)," read the text accompanying the image.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and often showcase their affection for each other on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.