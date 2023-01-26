Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' gets new release date

From Anushka-Virat to Athiya-Rahul: 8 Bollywood-cricket celebrity couples that captured hearts
Here are some famous couples that made headlines and captured the public's attention
Bollywood star Rani Mukerji's new film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will release in theatres on March 17, the makers said Thursday.
The movie, directed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame, was earlier set to be released on March 3.
"On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here's an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs," Zee Studios said in an Instagram post.
The studio also shared a still of Mukerji from the upcoming film.
Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie is based on a true incident that rocked children's and human rights' discussions at an international level.
Mukerji's last big screen outing was Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021.
