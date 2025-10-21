Rani Mukerji salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian police force through 'Mardaani 3'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is all set to return as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy with the much-awaited Mardaani 3.

A third instalment in the franchise, the film will put Rani back in the uniform to solve a "brutal case." Ahead of her return to the big screen, Rani extended her heartfelt salute to the Indian Police Force on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2025.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards the Indian Police Force, Rani said, "It is an honour for me to salute the Indian Police Force through my film franchise Mardaani, and I also look forward to every opportunity possible to salute the hard work of the police across the country by participating in as many of them. In every corner of our nation, there are cops protecting people, risking their lives, sacrificing their personal time to keep us safe. Words cannot do justice to the work that the police force of our country does to put our nation and the people first."

Paying her respects to the "unwavering courage, relentless dedication, and selfless service of the Indian Police Force" who work towards protecting and upholding justice for every citizen of India, she emphasised the need to identify the contribution of the police.

"We should never forget that behind the uniform, there is a human being who chose to do good, chose the path of selfless service and decided that the country comes first. We should never forget that they are also someone's son, daughter, husband, wife, father, or mother. I respect the force with all my heart, and I will make it a point to say this loudly to every Indian," Rani said.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of YRF's Mardaani is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.