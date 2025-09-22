Rani Mukerji returns as the fearless cop in 'Mardaani 3'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is all set to return in her fierce and fearless avatar for the much-awaited Mardaani 3.

Yash Raj Films, on September 22, shared a poster from the third instalment in Mukerji's celebrated cop movie franchise.

Mukerji will reprise her beloved character as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, the makers confirmed.

They also shared the first poster of Mardaani 3, dropping hints on how the daredevil cop will now have to put her life on the line to solve a "brutal case".

The poster shows a close-up of Rani's hand, holding onto a revolver as she stands tall against the barricade of the Delhi Police.

The 'Mardaani' films — a female-cop-led franchise in Indian cinema — have served hard-hitting narratives. The first film was released in 2014, while the second one came out in 2019. "This third chapter promises to be even darker and grittier, to give audiences a more edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience," the makers said in a statement.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 will hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Mukerji had earlier teased that Mardaani 3 is an "edge-of-the-seat thriller" that is "dark, deadly, and brutal".

The film will feature a bloody, violent clash between Shivani's goodness and sinister evil forces.