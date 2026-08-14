Rani Mukerji receives Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026

Rani Mukerji was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 on August 14, in recognition of her three-decade contribution to Indian cinema and her work beyond the screen.

The honorary degree was presented to the acclaimed actor during a special ceremony at The Edge in Melbourne.

The recognition celebrates Mukerji's artistic journey as well as her association with causes and conversations around education, women's empowerment, children's welfare and social responsibility.

One of Indian cinema's celebrated performers, Rani Mukerji has built a career spanning diverse genres and memorable characters.

Her critically acclaimed performances in films including Black, Hichki, Mardaani and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway have seen her take on complex and powerful roles while establishing a distinctive place in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Speaking about the honour, Mukerji said, "Thank you, La Trobe University, for embracing not just an actor from India, but the power of Indian cinema itself. When I entered the film industry as a teenager, I had no roadmap! I was simply trying to do my job in the best way possible. I wasn't trying to make history or become a symbol. For me, cinema is the language through which we understand people, celebrate them, and root for those who inspire us. Little did I know then that one day my films, the women I have portrayed and the characters I have championed would travel across continents and cultures, and connect so organically with all of you," in a press statement.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Langeh expressed her happiness at Mukerji receiving the recognition, describing it as a special moment for the festival and a fitting acknowledgement of the actor's contribution to Indian cinema.

The honorary doctorate marks another milestone in Mukerji's career, bringing together her contribution to Indian cinema and the wider impact of her work as a public figure.

The ceremony at Federation Square formed part of IFFM 2026, which continues to showcase Indian cinema and talent to an international audience in Melbourne.