Randeep Hooda-led Netflix series 'CAT' to premiere on December 9

The actress shared an artsy video of herself to mark 15 years in Bollywood
Netflix revenge drama CAT, starring Randeep Hooda, is set to arrive on December 9, the streamer announced Friday.
The series, which comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua, marks Hooda's second collaboration with the streamer after the 2020 hit movie Extraction.
Netflix India shared the premiere date of the series on Twitter.
"We have the purrfect news for you! @RandeepHooda stars as Gurnam in CAT - a tale of brotherhood and espionage, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix!" the post read.
CAT is dubbed as a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands and follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers.
Janjua, who has previously penned films such as Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan, has co-directed the show with Rupinder Chahal and Jimmy Singh.
CAT is produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.
The actress shared an artsy video of herself to mark 15 years in Bollywood
The two celebrities have been part of an ongoing feud for quite some time now
If the actor's deal goes through, it's unclear how he'll fit into the narrative
Chris Hemsworth, Kit Harington, Stephen Amell, Milly Alcock and many others will be present at the four-day event in Dubai
The actor added she is open to constructive criticism as it motivates her to do better
The two actors last appeared together in 'Happy New Year'
The boxer, who says she is a big fan of the actor, shared the video on Instagram
Pop singer talks about the biggest romance of her life