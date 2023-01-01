Ranbir Kapoor sports fierce look in 'Animal' poster

New Year's Eve in UAE: From Kylie Minogue to Enrique Iglesias, top concerts to watch out for
From Kylie Minogue to Enrique Iglesias, many star performers are set to deliver dazzling shows to ring in 2023
Mskers of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal have released the Bollywood star's first look from the much-anticipated crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Vanga is best known for his 2019 Bollywood directorial debut Kabir Singh, a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.
Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.
The makers unveiled the first look of Kapoor on their official social media handles at midnight. The actor is seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette.
"We are happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir's look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we're confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve," the producers said in a joint statement.
Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.
The film is scheduled to be released countrywide in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
ALSO READ:
From Kylie Minogue to Enrique Iglesias, many star performers are set to deliver dazzling shows to ring in 2023
The Dutch music star will be joined by international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus
Films like Dunki, Yodha, and others will bring together new onscreen pairings in 2023
He was last seen in the web series 'Escaype
The young star has been applauded by fans for her role in 'Stranger Things,' and 'The Whale,' Darren Aronofsky’s buzzy new film, touted as Brendan Fraser’s comeback role, is also receiving critical praise
They have also identified his 'secret girlfriend', and will record her statement soon
The Bollywood couple along with their kids Taimur and Jeh jetted off to Switzerland to celebrate New Year
The new season of the Netflix series has completed shooting