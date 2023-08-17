Ranbir Kapoor slammed for being a 'controlling' husband as netizens react to Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment

The actress responds to dealing with toxicity on her Instagram stories

By CT Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM

Ranbir Kapoor recently faced strong criticism from netizens following Alia Bhatt's revelation that he used to insist on her wiping off her lipstick to leave her lips natural, during their dating days. These online critics labelled the actor as "toxic and controlling". Later, Alia engaged in an interactive "ask me anything" session on Instagram, responding to various questions from fans.

A fan on social media asked Alia, “what's a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?” To which, the actress replied, “constructive criticism is the best way to grow. But words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.” She further mentioned, “No one can take you who are away from you... cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn't even reach you.”

For those unfamiliar with the context, Vogue India recently shared a video in which Alia discusses unconventional beauty tricks. In the video, she applies a subtle pink shade (named Pillowtalk), the same colour she wore at her wedding. Instead of using her hand to apply the lipstick, she prefers gliding her lips over the lipstick.

Following this, Alia also removes some of the lipstick to achieve a more natural tone. “Because one thing my husband…when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips," said Alia in the video.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut indirectly made references to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on her Instagram Stories. Without mentioning names, the Panga actress mentioned that Ranbir married Alia "under the influence of a powerful figure" who promised him a movie trilogy. It's apparent that she is referring to Karan Johar as the "influential figure" and the movie trilogy to Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Kangana wrote, "In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed...."

