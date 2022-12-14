Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's new film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday

By PTI Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 1:07 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 1:14 PM

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

"And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo," read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song.

Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to be released worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.