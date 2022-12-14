Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's new film titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

The billionaire wore an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt to the stage
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
The makers shared the announcement video on social media Wednesday.
"And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo," read the post shared on the official Twitter page of T-Series.
The 42-second video gives a glimpse into the quirky world of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir and Shraddha, who have also lent their voice to the title song.
Composer Pritam has scored the film's soundtrack which features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to be released worldwide on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.
Regardless of exposure to the tune, she and her attorney made the case that similar phrasing was a result of the terminology being a part of everyday language
The film is nominated in two categories, 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' and 'Original Song - Motion Picture'
Members of k-pop band are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025
From football to afternoon tea and more, there's plenty to do today
The couple welcomed their first child six years after their marriage
The Globes have been known as a glitzy ceremony that kicks off Hollywood's awards season and helps propel nominees and winners in their quest for Oscars
Both were questioned by authorities in a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar