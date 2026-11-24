There seems to be no stopping Ramayana at the box office. After making waves in India and across international markets, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has now added another record to its name, this time in neighbouring Nepal.

The mythological epic, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, has officially overtaken Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Nepal, according to box-office tracking website Sacnilk.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has reportedly collected approximately NPR 269 million (Dh6.1 million) in Nepal through its third weekend, surpassing the NPR 264.6 million (Dh6 million) earned by Pushpa 2 during its entire theatrical run.

And with the film still running in cinemas, another milestone could be just around the corner. Ramayana is now inching towards the NPR 300 million (approximately Dh6.8 million) mark, a figure no Indian film has previously achieved in Nepal, according to Sacnilk.

Why Nepal holds a special connection to Ramayana

Interestingly, the film's success in Nepal carries a significance that goes well beyond box-office numbers.

The country has a deep cultural and religious connection to the Ramayana, particularly through the city of Janakpur, which is traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Sita, played by Sai Pallavi in the film.

Janakpur is also home to the famous Janaki Mandir, a temple dedicated to Sita, while the city celebrates Vivah Panchami every year to commemorate her marriage to Lord Ram.

The film has also moved ahead of several other Indian blockbusters in Nepal, including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR.

Meanwhile, the film's success is hardly limited to Nepal. According to figures reported by Sacnilk on November 24, Ramayana has crossed approximately Rs17 billion (Dh693 million) at the worldwide box office.

Released on November 5, the film has continued to attract audiences nearly three weeks into its theatrical run, with its latest achievement in Nepal adding another chapter to its record-breaking journey.