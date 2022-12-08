Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan dazzle in blue at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival

The stars who attended the event separately both flaunted eye-catching blue outfits.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 12:13 PM

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan dazzled in blue at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The Bollywood actor attended the festival on Wednesday flaunting two looks - a checkered blue blazer which he paired with a formal white shirt and a pair of black pants and a formal dark blue outfit.

Ranbir also sported a rather huge beard, which is said to be part of his look for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal.

He was mobbed by hordes of fans at his entry.

Meanwhile, Pakistani star Mahira Khan - who was last seen in the blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan - dazzled in a royal blue one-shoulder gown.