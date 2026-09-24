Ranbir Kapoor’s first look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ revealed

The newly released poster shows Ranbir behind the wheel of a vintage car with a bruised and bloodied arm, ahead of the film’s January 21, 2027 release.

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 11:36 AM
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Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ revealed

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War has been revealed ahead of its release next year.

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The poster, shared by Bhansali Productions shows Ranbir behind the wheel of a vintage turquoise convertible, sporting round sunglasses and a pencil moustache, with his arm visibly bruised and bloodied.

“Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” the caption read, which roughly translates to “That stature, that presence, that passion.”

The post also confirmed that Love & War will arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027.

The film brings Ranbir together with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, marking the first time the three actors will star together in a Bhansali film.

It also reunites Ranbir with the filmmaker nearly two decades after Saawariya, which marked the actor’s film debut in 2007.

Much of Love & War remains under wraps, including details about the characters Ranbir, Alia and Vicky will play.

The film was first announced in January 2024, with the three actors sharing an announcement featuring their signatures alongside Bhansali’s name.

Filming began later that year and recently wrapped after multiple schedules ahead of the film’s January release.

Love & War will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 21, 2027.

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