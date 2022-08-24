Ranbir Kapoor apologises for commenting on wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

The Bollywood actor allegedly fat-shamed his wife during a live YouTube video

By ANI Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 4:18 PM

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for his 'Phailod' comment on his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt in a recent promotional event for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva.'

Ranbir, on Wednesday, arrived in Chennai for the promotion of his upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra' along with south director SS Rajamouli and actor Nagarjuna.

The 'Sanju' actor during the media interaction apologised for his comment and said, "Yes, absolutely. Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. And what happened on that, I think it's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. I really want to apologize if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered. I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn't mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone about it."

Recently, Ranbir and Alia along with director Ayan Mukerji started a YouTube live session for the promotion of their film.

During the live session, when the duo was asked why they are not actively promoting 'Brahmastra' in the way they do for other movies, Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not 'phailod' everywhere, right now our focus is..."

It was at this point that Ranbir cut her in between and pointed at his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailod (referencing her weight gain)." However, he did add that his comment was meant as a joke.

Though Ranbir made it clear that he was joking, unfortunately, it did not go well with many social media users, who later slammed the 'Shamshera' actor for allegedly 'fat-shaming' Alia.

The clip of the interaction circulated on several social media.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and in June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy.

Apart from the baby's arrival, the two are also awaiting the release of their film 'Brahmastra,' which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial.