Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married: Reports

Entertainment2 days ago
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially a married couple, as per media reports in India. The two stars had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended only by close friends and family members.
The wedding was planned in less than 10 days, Neetu Kapoor's choreographer Rajendra Singh aka Masterji told TOI.
The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others.
In a picture shared by Manish Malhotra on Instagram, Karisma, Kareena, and Karan were seen striking a pose for the camera in their wedding outfits.
Though the wedding ceremony has concluded, Ranbir and Alia are yet to make an official public appearance as a married couple.
Ranbir and Alia will reportedly pose as newlyweds for the paparazzi at 7pm (IST) today. Reports also suggest that the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.
The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.
Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.
(with inputs from ANI)
Entertainment2 days ago
