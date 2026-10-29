Ranbir Kapoor on 'feeling like a mouse' while proposing to Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal to Alia Bhatt was meant to be a romantic moment, but with three lions watching from a distance, the actor had more than just his nerves to deal with.

Recalling the special moment, Kapoor shared how he felt like a “mouse” while asking his "lioness" to marry him.

During his appearance on the Indian reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kapoor spoke about how he planned to propose to Alia during their trip to Kenya’s Maasai Mara in 2022.

While speaking to Amitabh Bachchan, the show's host, Kapoor said he had already spoken to his guide and driver and asked them to stop somewhere in the jungle. He had also carried a ring and wanted them to take photographs of the proposal from a distance.

"I had brought a ring, thinking I would get down on one knee and he could take a photograph from a distance, because girls love photographs and posting them on Instagram."

While he had the ring ready, three lions were standing around 100 feet away, making the romantic moment a little more nerve-racking.

"My lioness was standing in front of me, and I was like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, 'Baby, will you marry me?' So, I think it was a very, very extraordinary experience in my life, one that I will always remember."

Alia and Kapoor fell in love during the shoot of their hit film Brahmastra. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April 2022. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.