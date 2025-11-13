Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring Bollywood glamour to Dubai

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena shimmered with star power on Wednesday night as Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took centre stage at the grand launch of Damac Island 2 — the latest luxury development by Damac Properties. The glittering evening, hosted by Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of Damac Group, and Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Damac Properties, drew a packed crowd of fans, investors, and realtors celebrating the unveiling of the brand’s seventh master community in Dubai.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the Brahmastra duo walked on stage, greeted by event hosts popular RJs Kris Fade and Priti Malik, and joined in a round of lighthearted games and candid conversation. From playful “Who’s more likely to…” rounds to a cheeky “Caption It” challenge — where the couple hilariously captioned each other’s Instagram posts — the two shared easy chemistry and laughter throughout. A short Bollywood crash course for the hosts had the audience roaring with delight, before the evening closed with a soulful performance by Arab music sensation Majid Al Mohandis, who, along with Ranbir and Alia, serves as a brand ambassador for Damac.

During her on-stage address, Alia Bhatt expressed heartfelt gratitude: “The Damac family makes it feel like we’re coming home. I really brought all my Dubai bling on for you all tonight! Congratulations to the Sajwani family for Damac Island 2 — it’s truly spectacular. I’ve had a glimpse of what’s to come and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Ranbir Kapoor followed, saying, “It’s truly an honour and privilege to be part of such a global brand. I’ve been coming to Dubai for many years and every time I return, there are more Damac buildings than before. To now be associated with this brand, alongside my wife, is a real honour. Thank you to the Sajwani family for welcoming us.”

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Amira Sajwani shed light on the brand’s choice of ambassadors. She said, "We wanted to choose brand ambassadors who represented both sides of our demand — the Arab and Asian markets. That’s what led us to choose Ranbir, Alia, and Majid. They resonate deeply with both regional and global audiences.”

On a lighter note, when asked her favourite movies of Ranbir and Alia, Amira said, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Student of The Year."