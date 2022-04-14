Ranbir-Alia wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni snapped outside groom’s house

Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony was held yesterday

Photo: Viral Bhayani

By ANI Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 11:54 AM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 12:26 PM

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is set to take place today at the groom’s house in Mumbai, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were snapped entering the venue on Thursday.

Dressed in beautiful ethnic attires, Neetu and Riddhima were spotted outside Vastu for Ranbir and Alia’s Haldi ceremony.

Neetu was dressed in a yellow-green shade salwar suit with her hair tied in a bun and she rounded up her look with heavy earrings.

Riddhima opted for a pristine white kurta with neckline embroidery. She kept her makeup subtle with pink lipstick and eye shadow.

Earlier today, Alia’s mother and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, were spotted entering Ranbir’s Bandra residence for the Haldi festivities prior to the upcoming wedding ceremony.

Yesterday, after attending Alia and Ranbir’s Mehendi ceremony, the mother-daughter duo confirmed details regarding the highly speculated wedding date.

Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot on the occasion of Baisakhi today. The details about the wedding date have been confirmed by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple’s mehendi ceremony yesterday.

“The wedding is tomorrow (Thursday) at Vastu (Ranbir’s Bandra residence),” Riddhima and Neetu, with a big smile on their faces, informed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the guests who were part of the mehendi ceremony. Bebo turned heads as she arrived in an angelic Manish Malhotra lehenga. She accessorised her outfit with a stone-studded necklace, sparkling studs earrings and matching bangles.

The 41-year-old kept her hair straight open with front side luscious locks neatly tied in a middle-parted hairstyle. Kareena kept her makeup neutral matching her skin tone.

Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, took to Instagram and flaunted her henna-covered foot.A heart and floral design mehendi design can be seen applied on her foot.

“I love mehendi,” she captioned the picture shared on Instagram stories.

She attended the function wearing an ethnic yellow coloured suit.

Prior to the Mehendi ceremony, a pooja was also organised on Wednesday at Ranbir’s residence in memory of his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer.

The highly-anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia will reportedly be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of Brahmastra.