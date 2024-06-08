Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM

Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City, is no more. He breathed his last early Saturday morning.

He passed away at 87 while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad.

Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.