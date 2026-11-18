A day after Bond alum George Lazenby congratulated Robert Pattinson, 40, on being unveiled as the latest fictional MI6 super-spy, Hollywood actor Rami Malek was all praise for the move.

"I’ve known Rob for quite some time and I could not be more proud. I mean, the fact that people are recognising, maybe they all know, how talented that man is," Malek, who played the Bond villain in No Time to Die (2021), told People magazine in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He was attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony in India's financial capital.

"I’ve known him for years," Malek, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as the musician Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody in 2021, told the publication. "We’ve worked together and we’ve become quite close friends and it’s been lovely to just share this moment with him."

Succeeding Daniel Craig

On Monday, Pattinson, the star of the Twilight film franchise, Dune: Part 3 and The Batman, was announced as the next Agent 007, succeeding Daniel Craig, who last appeared as the British spy in the 2021 film No Time to Die.

Malek, who starred alongside Pattinson in the 2012 film Breaking Dawn – Part 2, played the villain Lyutsifer Safin in Craig's last outing as Bond.

Pattinson, meanwhile, will headline the 26th installment of the long-running spy franchise, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

The upcoming film will also mark a new chapter for the James Bond films, following Amazon MGM Studios' takeover of creative control of the franchise in 2025.

Welcome from George Lazenby

George Lazenby, who starred in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), released a video message welcoming Pattinson into the Bond film franchise on Tuesday.

"Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world," he said in the video. "But remember to enjoy yourself."

Of course, he couldn't resist slipping in a little Bond humour. "Let's see if you'll have [your] this never happened to the other fella' moment," he added. "All the best mate."

Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, is set to direct the upcoming James Bond film, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay.

While the film's title remains under wraps, it's expected to arrive in cinemas in 2028. An exact release date has yet to be announced.