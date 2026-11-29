There's no stopping the producer of Ramayana: Part 1, one of India's biggest films.

As the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, scales one record after another at the box office, Namit Malhotra has now revealed plans to make a video game based on the namesake Indian epic, similar to Grand Theft Auto.

The project is in production and more information will be shared later, he told the Indian state broadcaster Doordarshan in an interview.

"It is coming," Malhotra told Doordarshan in Hindi. "It is my desire that our kids play this game (based on the Ramayana) in the same way they're now playing GTA. I want them to enjoy and learn."

Malhotra, the CEO of Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG and founder of Mumbai-based Prime Focus Studios, noted that today the gaming industry has grown much bigger than the film industry.

"My strategy is that once people watch the film and get confident about the world of Ramayana, they can fly with Jatayu (a key character in the epic) or fight with Ravana (the antagonist)," he said.

In an earlier interview to CNN, Malhotra had said that he isn't too bothered about the film's box office performance. “I’m not motivated by the bean-counter logic of, ‘How much money did we make or not make,” he had told CNN. “If we don’t make money with the movies, we’ll make it in the merchandise. If we don’t make it in the merchandise, we’ll make it in the theme park. If we don’t make it in the theme park, we’ll make it some other way."

Box office performance

Ramayana: Part 1 has drawn audiences to theatres across India and international markets, with its theatrical performance marking a major milestone for the makers. It has collected made gross collections amounting to Rs 18.14 billion as on November 28, according to data from the box office tracker Sacnilk.

Its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The film is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Other actors in key roles include Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh.