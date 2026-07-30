Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash face off in 'Ramayana' trailer; Internet reacts

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has finally arrived in full force, with the official trailer dropping globally on July 30 at 4:15 am IST during the Brahma Muhurat, the pre-dawn window traditionally seen as highly auspicious for new beginnings. The nearly 4-minute-9-second preview puts Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama and Yash’s Ravana at the centre of an epic, visual-heavy retelling of the mythological saga.

The trailer opens on a dramatic note with Yash’s Ravana emerging from the shadows and claiming victory over the three realms. From there, the story moves through Ayodhya, with Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, before introducing Ranbir’s Rama, Sai Pallavi’s Sita and the emotional turn into vanvaas, or exile, alongside Ravie Dubey’s Lakshmana.

The cut then escalates into the big-ticket moments audiences were waiting for — Shurpanakha, played by Rakul Preet Singh, Sita’s abduction and the build-up to the war with large armies, mythical beings and battle imagery.

Internet reaction

As soon as the trailer landed, social media lit up with reactions, and Yash’s Ravana quickly became one of the biggest talking points. Many viewers praised his screen presence, while Ranbir Kapoor’s calmer, restrained turn as Rama also drew strong attention from fans.

“Goosebumps! A big, big step for Indian cinema. This looks so promising. All the best, Team Ramayana," read one comment.

The film's VFX and visuals have also drawn widespread praise. "Mind-blowing visuals... VFX... Looking forward to witnessing this epic on IMAX," another user wrote.

The general mood online has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with many calling the trailer grand, cinematic and technically ambitious. At the same time, some users have questioned certain VFX shots, colour grading choices and the absence of Hanuman from the trailer.

Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, does not appear in the trailer, prompting many fans to ask why. "Is it just me, or is anyone else missing Hanuman ji in this trailer?" one comment read. Another user wrote, "Vote for a second trailer with Pavanputra Hanuman's entry."

Scale and craft

One of the trailer's biggest selling points is its visual ambition. Right at the beginning, it highlights the involvement of DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects studio behind the film's VFX. The makers are positioning Ramayana as a large-scale cinematic reimagining of the epic, with sweeping visuals of Lanka, expansive battlefields and fantastical worlds designed for the IMAX experience.

The music is another headline-grabbing piece of the package, with Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman joining forces for the first time on an Indian project.

The official material describes the film as a two-part saga rooted in the Ramayana, with Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release and Part 2 expected in 2027.