'Ramayana' frenzy reaches Thailand: Ravie Dubey, Kunal Kapoor overwhelmed by love from fans

Who would have thought that two characters from an Indian mythological epic would become the latest heartthrobs in Thailand? As Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 continues to attract audiences, actors Ravie Dubey and Kunal Kapoor are finding themselves at the receiving end of an unexpected wave of affection from Thai fans.

While Dubey, who plays Lakshman, has been winning hearts with his portrayal of Rama's devoted younger brother, Kapoor's appearance as Lord Indra has inspired everything from fan art and poetry to invitations to visit Thailand.

Some fans have even gone as far as calling Dubey "damn handsome", while others have described Kapoor as their dream version of the celestial deity.

The overwhelming response has prompted both actors to take to social media to express their gratitude, with Dubey admitting that the appreciation has brought him a sense of relief after months of worrying whether he would do justice to his character.

'I felt seen’ says Ravie Dubey

For Dubey, playing Lakshman in a film of this scale came with its own set of expectations and anxieties.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on November 15, the actor reflected on the love he has received since the film's release, accompanied by behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets.

"On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I'd forgotten the feeling of. I felt 'seen', and the love in it felt infinite," he wrote.

"I think that's all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it," he added.

Dubey also opened up about what drew him to the character of Lakshman, describing his unwavering devotion to Ram and Sita and his willingness to put their needs before his own, as qualities that deeply resonated with him.

But beneath the excitement of taking on such an iconic role was also the fear of falling short. "What if I'd disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with some thing so important? What if I'd done too little? What if I'd gone overboard?" the actor recalled asking himself.

The response from audiences, Dubey admitted, had helped put those fears to rest. "And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There's so much joy in it, of course. But there's also a very tender relief."

Kunal Kapoor receives poetry, invitations to Thailand

Meanwhile, Kunal Kapoor appears to have found an entirely new fan base in Southeast Asia. The actor, who portrays Devraj Indra in Ramayana, has been receiving an outpouring of affection from Thai audiences, with fans sharing artwork, writing poetic tributes and even inviting him to visit their country.

Taking to X, Kapoor acknowledged the love with a message that highlighted the cultural connections between India and Southeast Asia.

"Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten," he began the post, referring to the different names by which the deity is known across cultures. "One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It's incredible how much we have in common."

Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. Itâs incredible how much we have in common. Iâve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly. Iâve always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere. And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. Iâm sorry I donât know each of your handles, but Iâve seen your work and it means a lot. ð — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 15, 2026

The actor went on to express his surprise at the international response to his character. "I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from."

Kapoor also thanked fans who had created artwork inspired by his portrayal, acknowledging that while he may not know all their social media handles, he had seen their tributes.

"I've always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere," he added.

Why 'Ramayana' resonates with Thai audiences

The enthusiasm surrounding Ramayana in Thailand may seem surprising to some, but the epic has been part of the country's cultural heritage for centuries.

Thailand has its own adaptation of the Indian epic, known as the Ramakien, which is regarded as the country's national epic.

While the Thai version has evolved with its own characters and interpretations, it retains many of the central themes and figures familiar to Indian audiences.

The story has influenced everything from Thai literature and temple murals to classical performances, particularly the traditional masked dance-drama known as Khon.

Lord Indra, known as Phra In in Thailand, also features in the Thai tradition, where he assists Phra Ram, the local name for Rama.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra.

The film was released in cinemas on November 5.