Ramayana audience reviews: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi film called 'cinematic spectacle'

One of India's famous epics gets a cinematic telling, and released in theatres worldwide on November 5. And audiences couldn't stop talking enough about how Ramayana: Part 1 was presented on the large screen.

Many netizens praised the film for its taut story-telling and powerful performances of its lead cast, especially Ranbir Kapoor who plays Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. In particular, initial reactions reserved praise for the film's visual effects and production scale.

Yash's portions as Ravana and the Jatayu fight sequence also seem to have won over audiences.

Based on the epic Ramayana, written by Valmiki, its cinematic adaptaion of the same name is being made in two parts, of which the first has released.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. The film features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer and received a U (or universal) certificate from India's Central Board of Film Certification.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film stars Kapoor, Yash, in his Bollywood debut, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare and Arun Govil.

Spectacular and stunning

Bollywood film tracker and trade analyst Taran Adarsh was effusive in his praise of the movie.

"Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES," he wrote on X. "Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout."

Karan Johar gets 'blown away'

Bollywood filmmaker-producer and TV show host Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note of appreciation for the movie.

"You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!" he wrote.

He appreciated Namit Malhotra for "inspiring me to be brave, audacious and to stand for the most essential ingredient of a creator... conviction".

In particular, Johar specifically praised the performances of its star cast Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey and Yash.

"Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles… it's your most challenging role ever and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION…."

He said the agency of Sai Pallavi's portrayal "is so heartening and you made me believe in the power of your sacrifice and unconditional love".

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho filmmaker mentioned Yash's performance as Ravana was mesmerising and powerful. "Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!! Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices."

Praise for action sequences

Some appreciated the fight sequence involving Jatayu and Ravana, calling it "technically outstanding".

The Jattayu vs Ravana action set piece is probably one of the most technically outstanding sequences Iâve seen in Indian Cinema#Ramayana — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 5, 2026

'Exhilarating cinema'

There were those who called the movie "exhilarating cinema".

"A towering soaring achievement. Houses deeply immersive, breathtaking VFX, thrillingly conceptualised action sequences, fantastic performances, a heartrending emotional pull with solid stakes and a blockbuster score," wrote Courtney Howard on X.

#Ramayana is EXHILARATING CINEMA. A towering, soarinf achievement. Houses deeply immersive, breathtaking VFX, thrillingly conceptualized action sequences, fantastic performances, a heartrending emotional pull w/ solid stakes & a blockbuster score. Loved. Bring on PT 2! pic.twitter.com/QuRmlz5MOj — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 5, 2026

'Could have been better'

There were also those who listed out the pros and cons of the film.

"A grand cinematic experience with beautiful visuals, powerful performances and an emotional story. The background music and action scenes are impressive, but the pacing feels slow in some parts," wrote a netizen named @Sunxxyz69. "Pros: Great visuals, performances and music. Cons: Slow pacing, some boring scenes and uneven storytelling. Overall, a decent watch with some impressive moments, but it could have been better."