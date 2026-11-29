Ramayana: Part 1 has a good chance at rewriting Indian box office history.

The film, based on the Indian epic Ramayana and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, usurped a slew of records in its near-four-week run in theatres worldwide. One ultimate record remains: the biggest grosser.

The film has registered worldwide gross collections of Rs 18.14 billion (Dh 716.4 million approximately) as on November 28, according to data from the box office tracker Sacnilk. India collections formed the mainstay at Rs 12.12 billion, with overseas collections comprising the remainder.

In doing so, Ramayana: Part 1 has also gone past the lifetime collections of Ranveer Singh's spy drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge of Rs 18.13 billion.

That puts it just shy of one film on its way to the summit: Aamir Khan's Dangal.

The achievement is more significant given the fact that Ramayana has yet to release in China. This market was crucial for Dangal (2016), which holds the top spot for the most successful Indian film, and more than half of its earnings came from the world's second-biggest economy.

Numbers sliced and diced

However, analysts look at net collections, which is a better indicator of a film's profitability. Here too, Ramayana: Part 1 scores higher. Its net India collections as on November 28 are Rs 10.15 billion, Sacnilk data shows.

Only two other films have reached the mark in fewer days: 2024's Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Ramayana, which comprised an ensemble cast such as Yash, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Sunny Deol, has carved milestones for itself in specific markets.

In Thailand, fans have praised the performances in the film, partly due to the fact the South-East Asian country has its own adaptation of the Ramayana, known as Ramakien, regarded as the country's national epic.

In Nepal, the film recently the record of the highest Indian grosser in the Himalayan nation, overtaking benchmarks set by Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 are reportedly securing permissions to release the film in markets such as China, Japan, South Korea and Russia.