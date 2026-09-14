'Ramayana' first song out: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal lend vocals to AR Rahman track

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana have released the film’s first song, Jai Jai Ram, beginning the music campaign for one of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming mythological projects.

Composed by AR Rahman, the devotional track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by poet Kumar Vishwas. Released on Ganesh Chaturthi, it features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

The song’s visuals focus on key moments from Ram and Sita’s early story, including Sita’s swayamvar and Ram breaking Shiva’s bow. It also gives viewers a closer look at Ranbir and Sai Pallavi’s on-screen pairing as Ram and Sita.

Unlike a conventional commercial film song, Jai Jai Ram has been presented as a devotional number. The lyrics centre on the praise of Lord Ram, while Rahman’s score combines traditional prayer-like elements with a cinematic arrangement. Arijit and Shreya’s vocals lead the track, which is expected to set the broader musical tone for the film.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The two-part adaptation is among the most closely watched Indian film projects in development, with Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast as Ram and Sai Pallavi playing Sita. Yash is set to play Ravana, while Sunny Deol has been cast as Hanuman.

The film is scheduled to release in two installments, with Ramayana: Part 1 slated for Diwali 2026 and the second part planned for Diwali 2027. The scale of the project, its casting and the involvement of international visual-effects teams have kept it in the spotlight since its announcement.

The song release gives audiences their latest official glimpse of the project as the countdown begins for its Diwali 2026 theatrical release.