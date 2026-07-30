Who plays whom in 'Ramayana'? Full cast revealed in trailer, from Arun Govil to Vivek Oberoi

For as long as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been in the headlines, one question has followed almost every update: who's playing whom? Every casting rumour seemed to spark another, with fans debating everything from who would play Lord Ram and Ravana to which actors would step into the roles of Ayodhya's royal family, Lanka's formidable rulers and the epic's beloved supporting characters. Some reports turned out to be accurate, others missed the mark, but until now, much of the ensemble remained unconfirmed.

With the release of the film's first full trailer on July 30, the speculation can finally be put to rest. The four-minute preview doesn't just offer audiences their most detailed look yet at the mythological epic, it also confirms the faces behind many of the Ramayana's most iconic characters, revealing one of the biggest ensemble casts ever assembled for an Indian film.

From Ranbir Kapoor's composed Lord Ram and Yash's imposing Ravana to Sai Pallavi's Sita and Arun Govil's return to the world of the Ramayana in a very different role, here's a look at who's playing whom in Ramayana: Part 1:

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

Perhaps the least surprising reveal of the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor is seen essaying Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya whose exile and battle against Ravana form the heart of the epic.

Yash as Ravana

Making one of the trailer's most dramatic entrances, Yash appears as Ravana, the powerful king of Lanka. Emerging from the shadows while declaring his dominance over the three worlds, the KGF star immediately became one of the trailer's biggest talking points, with many viewers praising his commanding screen presence.

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sai Pallavi plays Sita, whose relationship with Ram will form the emotional core of the story. The trailer traces her journey from Ayodhya to the forest before leading into her abduction, one of the defining turning points in the epic.

Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana

Television actor Ravie Dubey takes on the role of Lakshmana, Ram's devoted younger brother, accompanying the couple into exile and standing beside Ram throughout the conflict.

Arun Govil as King Dasharatha

One of the film's most nostalgic casting choices is Arun Govil. Decades after becoming synonymous with Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television adaptation, Govil returns to the world of the Ramayana, this time portraying King Dasharatha, father of Ram.

Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan and Sonal Jha as Ayodhya's queens

The royal household is completed by Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya and Sonal Jha as Sumitra, while Sheeba Chaddha appears as Manthara, whose actions ultimately change the course of the kingdom.

Rakul Preet Singh and Lanka's royal family

The trailer also confirms Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, whose encounter with Ram and Lakshmana sets the larger conflict into motion. Kajal Aggarwal plays Ravana's wife Mandodari, while Shobana appears as his mother Kaikasi.

The rest of the ensemble

The supporting cast stretches across both Ayodhya and Lanka. Vivek Oberoi plays Vidyutjihva, Harish Uthaman appears as Vibhishana, Saurabh Sachdeva portrays Mareech and Faisal Malik takes on the role of Kumbhakarna.

Adinath Kothare and Nitish Sharma play Ram's brothers Bharata and Shatrughna respectively, while the film's sages are portrayed by Shishir Sharma (Vashishtha), Ajinkya Deo (Vishwamitra) and Mukesh Tiwari (Agastya). Kunal Kapoor appears as Indra, and Anupam Kher lends his voice and presence to Jatayu.

Where is Sunny Deol's Hanuman?

One notable omission from the trailer is Sunny Deol's Hanuman. Although the actor has long been confirmed as part of the cast, the beloved deity does not appear in the four-minute preview.

His absence quickly became one of the biggest talking points online, with many fans wondering whether the makers are saving the character's reveal for a later trailer.