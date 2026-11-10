Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer 'Ramayana' creates box-office history on first Monday

Who said Mondays are bad for the movie business? Certainly not for Ramayana: Part 1, which has rewritten box-office records with its biggest single-day collection yet. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer reportedly earned a staggering Rs1.075 billion net in India on November 9, surpassing its opening weekend collections and setting a new benchmark for the highest first-Monday earnings by an Indian film.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which released in UAE cinemas on November 5, has now reportedly earned Rs3.46 billion net in India within five days, while its worldwide collection has crossed Rs6.63 billion.

According to early estimates from box-office tracking platform Sacnilk, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections on Monday, nearly doubling its Sunday earnings of Rs561.5 million.

How much has Ramayana earned so far?

The film opened to Rs648.5 million net in India on November 5, followed by Rs480.5 million on Friday.

Collections picked up over the weekend, with the film earning Rs698 million on Saturday before witnessing a slight dip to Rs561.5 million on Sunday.

However, Monday proved to be its strongest day yet, with earnings jumping by approximately 91.5 per cent to Rs1.075 billion.

The surge comes during the post-Diwali holiday period in India, which has traditionally been a lucrative window for major theatrical releases. Sunday also marked the festival of Diwali, which may have contributed to the comparatively lower collections that day.

Advance bookings had already indicated strong demand for Monday screenings, with The Indian Express reporting approximately Rs450 million net in advance sales, excluding blocked seats.

Which box-office record has Ramayana broken?

With its first-Monday collection, Ramayana: Part 1 has reportedly overtaken Dhurandhar 2, which previously held the record for the biggest first Monday at the Indian box office.

While reports vary on the exact figure earned by the Ranveer Singh-starrer, placing it between Rs600 million and Rs650 million, Ramayana has comfortably surpassed the previous benchmark.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The film is the first installment of the ambitious two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, with Ramayana: Part 2 scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

While the latest box-office numbers remain early estimates and are subject to revision, the film's record-breaking Monday has further strengthened its theatrical run, both in India and internationally.