‘Ramayana’: Arun Govil returns as King Dashrath in new poster

The makers of ‘Ramayana’ have unveiled a new poster featuring actor Arun Govil as King Dashrath, marking his return to the epic, where he once gave a memorable performance as Lord Rama on TV screens.

The newly released solo poster gives a first look at Govil as Dashrath, the King of Ayodhya and father of Lord Rama. His casting has also drawn attention as Govil is widely known for playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s television adaptation of ‘Ramayana’.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath.”

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

The poster shows Govil in the regal look of Dashrath, marking a shift from the role of Ram that audiences have long associated him with.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being made as a two-part epic. The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is also set to release in IMAX.

Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.