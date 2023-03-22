Ramadan 2023 in the UAE: Watch these top TV shows

From 'Scattered Barriers' to 'Khaymat Ramadan', there are a range of dramas, cooking and comedy shows, and kids programs for everyone to binge

Scattered Barriers

This Omani social drama shot in the UAE, focuses on the life of a taxi driver Nasser and his family after the Covid-19 pandemic. They face upheaval, unemployment, and devastating personal tragedies.

Cast: Ibrahim Al Zadjali, Amina Abdel Rasoul, Salama Almazrouei

Platform: Netflix

Stand up! Ya Arab

The OSN Original Ramadan series Stand Up! Ya Arab will air throughout the holy month on linear channels OSN Yahala and OSN Comedy, and will stream exclusively on OSN+. Each episode of the show will feature 30 minutes of stand-up comedy talent from all over the Arab world. The show will highlight 60 comedians including Sheikha Al Khalidi, Mohamed Maher, Ammar Najjar, Stephanie Ghalbouni, Abdulla Al Ansari and Ghada Salah, all hailing from 12 countries such as the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon and Egypt.

Cast: Sheikha Al Khalidi, Mohamed Maher, Ammar Najjar

Platform: OSN Yahala, OSN Comedy, OSN+

Al Thaman

Drama series Al Thaman is a story of a widowed mother who is trying to raise money for her child’s cancer treatment. Her life changes after she receives an offer from her boss.

Cast: Bassel Khaiat, Razane Jammal, Nicolas Mouawad

Platform: Shahid

The Exchange

The Netflix Original series The Exchange is inspired by real events, focusing on two women who set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait, and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way. The show is created by Nadia Ahmad, Anne Sobel and Adam Sobe.

Cast: Rawan Mahdi, Mona Hussain, Mohammed Almansour

Platform: Netflix

Holy Spider

Horror crime film Holy Spider follows a journalist as she descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian city of Mashhad investigating the serial killings by the so called ‘Spider Killer.’ Events in the film are based on the true story of Saeed Hanaei.

Cast: Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Mehdi Bajestani

Platform: OSN+

Ahlan Simsim

Through a series of fun and educational segments, the seventh season of Ahlan Simsim, launching on the first day of Ramadan 2023, focuses on positive self-identity and children’s abilities to understand and feel good about what makes them who they are. The show’s most beloved characters Basma, Jad, Ameera, and Ma’zooza, as well as familiar favorites like Elmo, Gargur (Grover), and Kaki (Cookie Monster), will be a part of the show through which young viewers will learn skills that allow them to build the foundation for respect for themselves and others.

Platform: MBC3, Ahlan Simsim YouTube channel

Seroh Al Bateaa

Khaled Youssef’s historical drama Seroh Al Bateaa tells the story of a young man in search of the secret of the Sultan Hamed shrine located in a village in the Egyptian countryside. The plot alternates between present time and the French-Egyptian War of 1798.

Cast: Ahmad Fahmy, Ahmed Salah El Saadany, Hanan Metawea

Platform: Starzplay

A Sit Down with Anas and Hala

Emirati entrepreneur and host of #ABtalks Anas Bukhash has collaborated with OSN to create an original series with his mother Hala Kazim, A Sit Down with Anas and Hala, exclusively for OSN+, launching during the month of Ramadan. The five-episode show will release weekly episodes of 30 minutes each, starting March 23. In the show, the mother-son duo will take viewers on a quest to find their inner selves, into their homes, and guide them through some of life’s most important subjects.

Cast: Anas Bukhash, Hala Kazim

Platform: OSN+

Cooking Shows to follow for Ramadan 2023

Khaymat Ramadan

Hosted by Mohammad Hanafy, culinary show Khaymat Ramadan assembles eighteen celebrity chefs, including Chef Chahrazad, Chef Sumaya Obaid, Chef Afnan, Chef Wafik and Chef Marwan who will prepare a variety of dishes featuring distinctive flavours from different parts of the world. The 30-episode series, premiering today, will be divided into three segments — Suhoor, Iftar, and Desserts — in which three dedicated chefs will prepare their specialties.

Cast: Chahrazad, Sumaya Obaid

Platform: beIN 251, Jawwy channel 54

Matbakh Manal Al Alem

Chef Manal Al Alem is back to welcome viewers into her kitchen. A household name, also referred to as the Queen of the Arabian Kitchen, the chef is the first Arab Chef Goodwill Ambassador. She will cook three easy yet delicious recipes in each episode of Matbakh Manal Al Alem, premiering today.

Cast: Manal Al Alem

Platform: beIN 251, Jawwy channel 54

Chef Bil Bayt

Popular celebrities will join Besher Al Halabi in his cosy home kitchen to cook up some heart-warming meals in the culinary show Chef Bil Bayt. Not only will you get to see them showcase their culinary skills, but also witness them having a blast with natural conversations, lots of laughter and plenty of fun!

Cast: Besher Al Halabi

Platform: Starzplay

Try out a Ramadan-themed app

A social livestreaming platform Bigo Live has worked on a new initiative for Ramadan in the MENA region. Broadcasters on the platform are encouraged to share religious stories, culinary shows, and acknowledge good deeds and acts of kindness around them. Bigo Live users can also join singer Bessan Ismail, actress Sara Mohannad, chef Amouna_cuisine, blogger Dyl3r, and more influencers to explore new ways to celebrate this season while building new communities that can last a lifetime. Users can also share their favorite recipes, movies, insightful health tips, and how they are preparing for Ramadan in the in-app 'Community'.