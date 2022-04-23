Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Three Iftar treats to make at home

Here are some refreshing and delicious recipes from a UAE-based blogger

By CT Desk Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 4:55 PM

ROSE VANILLA CHIA PUDDING

Ingredients:

1 & 1/2 cupsfull fat milk

1/2 cup full cream

1/2 cup chia seeds

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp rose water

1/4-1/2 tsp....ground cardamom

1/2 tsp..................vanilla extract

Optional: Rose food colouring

To serve: Edible rose petals, crushed pistachios

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix the pudding ingredients until mixed through and keep it in the fridge till it sets (approximately 2-3 hours)

2. Serve with edible rose petals and crushed pistachios

3. Chia pudding can be stored in the fridge in a airtight container for up to 4 days

MEZZE PLATTER

1 cup (250 grams) mozarella cheese balls

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup beetroot hummus

1 cup hummus

1 cup jalapeño labneh

1/2 cup mix of green and black olives

1 cup pickled beetroot

1 cup cherry tomatoes or sliced tomatoes

1/4 cup pickled or sliced onions (optional)

1/4 cup nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios (optional)

1/4 cup chilli paste

1/4 cup feta cheese mixed with herbs.

2-3 roasted red bell peppers stuffed with jalapeño labneh

3 - 4 pita bread slices

Extra olive oil, dried oregano, and freshly grated black pepper for serving

Method:

Mix the mozarella cheese balls with olive oil, oregano, and black pepper.

Arrange everything on a platter and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with dried oregano and black pepper.

Heat the pita bread in a preheated oven and serve hot.

MANGO MILKSHAKE

Ingredients

2 large ripe mangoes, pureed or chopped

2 cups milk (you can use full fat or low fat, both work well)

1/2 cup ice

Sugar to taste (honey will make a good and healthy substitute)

Extra chopped mangoes and some whipped cream for garnish

Method:

Place puree/chopped mangoes, sugar, milk, and ice into a blender.

Whip till ice is crushed.

Make sure not to over-blend, you don’t want to curdle the milk.

Add some whipped cream and chopped mangoes on top before serving.

Serve chilled.

Recipes courtesy UAE-based food blogger Upasana Beg.