Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Three Iftar treats to make at home

From pop-up markets to hologram performances: What's happening this weekend in the UAE?
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the UAE
Entertainment2 days ago
ROSE VANILLA CHIA PUDDING
Ingredients:
1 & 1/2 cupsfull fat milk
1/2 cup full cream
1/2 cup chia seeds
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 tsp rose water
1/4-1/2 tsp....ground cardamom
1/2 tsp..................vanilla extract
Optional: Rose food colouring
To serve: Edible rose petals, crushed pistachios
Method:
1. In a bowl, mix the pudding ingredients until mixed through and keep it in the fridge till it sets (approximately 2-3 hours)
2. Serve with edible rose petals and crushed pistachios
3. Chia pudding can be stored in the fridge in a airtight container for up to 4 days
MEZZE PLATTER
1 cup (250 grams) mozarella cheese balls
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup beetroot hummus
1 cup hummus
1 cup jalapeño labneh
1/2 cup mix of green and black olives
1 cup pickled beetroot
1 cup cherry tomatoes or sliced tomatoes
1/4 cup pickled or sliced onions (optional)
1/4 cup nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios (optional)
1/4 cup chilli paste
1/4 cup feta cheese mixed with herbs.
2-3 roasted red bell peppers stuffed with jalapeño labneh
3 - 4 pita bread slices
Extra olive oil, dried oregano, and freshly grated black pepper for serving
Method:
Mix the mozarella cheese balls with olive oil, oregano, and black pepper.
Arrange everything on a platter and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with dried oregano and black pepper.
Heat the pita bread in a preheated oven and serve hot.
MANGO MILKSHAKE
Ingredients
2 large ripe mangoes, pureed or chopped
2 cups milk (you can use full fat or low fat, both work well)
1/2 cup ice
Sugar to taste (honey will make a good and healthy substitute)
Extra chopped mangoes and some whipped cream for garnish
Method:
Place puree/chopped mangoes, sugar, milk, and ice into a blender.
Whip till ice is crushed.
Make sure not to over-blend, you don’t want to curdle the milk.
Add some whipped cream and chopped mangoes on top before serving.
Serve chilled.
Recipes courtesy UAE-based food blogger Upasana Beg.
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the UAE
Entertainment2 days ago
The film is being helmed by Justin Lin
Entertainment2 days ago
The actor said he has decided to step back from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a worthy cause
Entertainment2 days ago
Kumar says he has decided to 'step back' from the brand
Entertainment2 days ago
The singer was also arrested in Stockholm in 2019 over a street brawl
Entertainment2 days ago
The couple had frequent arguments that included 'demeaning name calling'
Entertainment2 days ago
The event will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Entertainment3 days ago
'Outer Range', a Western with supernatural elements, is currently streaming in the UAE
Entertainment3 days ago