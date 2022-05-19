Ram Charan's 'RRR' out on OTT

The grand event will now be held in June at Etihad Arena
After proving to be a sensation at the box office, S.S Rajamouli directorial RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR is headed to Netflix. The film, also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, is amongst the most acclaimed Indian films of the year and will be available to stream on Netflix from tomorrow, May 20. It brings together the finest performances, action, artwork, and visuals, along with a gripping storyline that will keep fans in India and across the world thoroughly entertained.
RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film explores the friendship between Ram and Bheem and their journey away from home during the 1920’s.
Talking about the film's release on Netflix, director Rajamouli said, “It was exhilarating to see RRR being received well with audiences, not just in India but also internationally. We are excited to now take RRR to film lovers in over 190 countries with Netflix. Nowadays, content is breaking language barriers and tapping into audiences around the world, and Netflix will give RRR a platform to do just that!"
Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, is also available to stream alongside RRR from May 20.
