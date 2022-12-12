Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela expecting first child

The superstar decided to pursue acting professionally with 'Jwar Bhata' being his first film in 1944
South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child.
The Konidela family also released a formal statement in this regard.
Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the announcement. The announcement reads - "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."
Ram Charan and Upasana recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. They are reportedly college sweethearts.
They got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in June 2012.
On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which did exceptionally well on box-office. The film was also one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2022. Ram was also seen in the film Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi.
Meanwhile, Ram is wrapping up his highly anticipated film directed by Shankar Shanmugham, RC15. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.
RC15 will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
