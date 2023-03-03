Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli along with 'RRR' team receive standing ovation at special screening in LA

The team received a grand welcome at the film's screening ahead of the 95th Academy Awards

By ANI Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 4:25 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 4:26 PM

With RRR releasing in theatres across the United States on Friday, there's non-stop love pouring in for the team behind SS Rajamouli's magnum opus action-drama as they received a grand welcome at the film's screening ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Charan treated fans with a glimpse of the screening.

What an overwhelmingly happy response to screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel!

Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! 🙏🏼❤️❤️

Thank you all so much@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @ssk1122 pic.twitter.com/FBxqtINt8P — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 3, 2023

The entire team of RRR including M.M. Keeravaani attended the special screening and addressed the audience. In the second image, Ram Charan clicked a selfie with his fans.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much."

Ram Chara, currently in Los Angeles, is heavily promoting the movie RRR as the song Naatu Naatu from his movie is competing for the Oscar in the category of the best original score.

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'Best Foreign Language Film.'